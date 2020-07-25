Who’s the next Sir Viv Richards, Jos Buttler or Richie Benaud? ‘ Saturday Coaching Clinic | Cricket News



















11:21



Michael Atherton and David Lloyd give some coaching tips including the best ways to practice at home.

Michael Atherton and David Lloyd give some coaching tips including the best ways to practice at home.

Who are the next potential superstars of the game?

You’ve got to start somewhere, and Michael Atherton, David Lloyd and Ian Ward again took to Twitter on day two of the third Test between England and West Indies to identify some of the promising young cricketers up and down the country in a Saturday Coaching Clinic.

Click on the video to watch some of the clips sent in by future star cricketers, including a batter with a Sir Vivian Richards style swagger, a straight drive that Jos Buttler would be proud of and some wise words from the late, great Richie Benaud for aspiring wrist spinners.

Most of our budding young cricketers were also bedecked in red, playing their part in the #RedforRuth Test in support of the Ruth Strauss Foundation – which helps to support families preparing for the death of a parent.

SECOND TEST COACHING CLINIC

It wasn’t the first time during the #raisethebat series that Athers has tried to use social media to unearth some young talent, as he and Rob Key did the same during the second Test – which you can watch below.

22:33 Ian Ward, Michael Atherton and Rob Key have some technique advice for budding young cricketers. Ian Ward, Michael Atherton and Rob Key have some technique advice for budding young cricketers.

Atherton was keen to stress the coaching shouldn’t bee too technical at such a young age, saying: “I’ve got a boy who is 18 now so he is way out of my range in terms of coaching but from three onwards, the only thing I did with him was volume.

“I didn’t give any technical advice, I didn’t say ‘pick it up like this’ or ‘use your front elbow’, ‘use your front foot’ – I just threw balls for people to hit and if you get volume into young boys or girls, I think that is the biggest thing at a young age.

“Just the practice and the feeling, the instinct of hitting a ball time and time and time again. Don’t worry about technique, that will come eventually. Just get that volume into young cricketers early on. Don’t over-complicate matters.”

Former Surrey and England Women’s cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent also joined in on the discussion, adding: “It reminds you, especially when it comes to the girls game and the community game, how far it has grown.

“I look at my era and there were fewer opportunities through club set-ups, but now you look at things like the Chance to Shine programme – now in its 50th year – as well AllStars Cricket and Dynamos, which have brought in young girls from five years old, all the way up to 11.

4:26 Ebony Rainford-Brent explains the initiatives that are taking place to encourage more young girls into the game. Ebony Rainford-Brent explains the initiatives that are taking place to encourage more young girls into the game.

“And more clubs now have mixed environments. It’s brilliant to see all of the progression that’s happening.”

Ebony is now involved in a project of her own, the ACE Programme, in her role as director of women’s cricket at Surrey, with the aim of targeting the African-Caribbean community and breaking down some of the inner-London barriers. It has proved a great success.

“I played on concrete for the first year of my life and had no idea about this form of Test cricket,” added Ebony. “We need to make sure young kids who are interested can go from those informal cricketing environments into some sore of a community club.

“That’s what we’ve been working on; make there’s a system to identify and pluck out the talent and then we’ve got an academy set up to gather that.

“We had a talent launch day – almost like an X Factor competition – it didn’t matter what your standard of play was. We had 100 kids [boys and girls between 11 and 18] come through, we were only going to take 16 places, but had to double that because the talent was ridiculous.”

Keep sending in your video clips of budding young cricketers through to @SkyCricket for the chance of featuring in future Coaching Clinics through the summer.