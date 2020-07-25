While Slack files an antitrust complaint against Microsoft's Teams bundling, Google, with its G Suite bundle, is uniquely positioned to be an even bigger threat (Tom Warren/The Verge)

Tom Warren / The Verge:

While Slack files an antitrust complaint against Microsoft’s Teams bundling, Google, with its G Suite bundle, is uniquely positioned to be an even bigger threat  —  Slack surprised Microsoft with a competition complaint in Europe yesterday.  After arguing for months that Microsoft Teams …

