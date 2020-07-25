‘Walking Dead’ to Air New Episode and Debut Spin-Off ‘World Beyond’ in October

AMC

The zombie apocalypse series is gearing up for the return to television in October for the highly-anticipated season 10 finale and ‘World Beyond’ premiere.

The creators of cult zombie drama “The Walking Dead” have chopped up their schedule and announced new air dates after overhauling show plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The season 10 finale of the zombie apocalypse series, starring Norman Reedus, was originally due to air in April, but producers postponed the show as Hollywood shut down in response to COVID-19 crisis, and now showrunner Angela Kang has confirmed the episode will broadcast on 4 October (20).

“Obviously, COVID has kind of disrupted a lot of things for every workplace, including ours,” Angela said on Friday (24Jul20) in a pre-recorded video for the [email protected] event.

The producer also announced that season 11 will also be delayed for a year, with broadcast dates pushed back from this fall to 2021.

However, Angela revealed producers are adding more episodes to the show to make up for the delays, with writers already beginning to make progress on the next season while working remotely.

“We’ll have more to share soon,” the showrunner teased.

Meanwhile, “The Walking Dead” spin-off, “World Beyond”, now has a premiere date – it will debut after “The Walking Dead” season 10 finale on 4 October.