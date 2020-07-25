Vidya Balan talks about Shakuntala Devi and how portrayal of moms are changing in films



If there’s one actress who always excites us with her movies and the content, it is Vidya Balan. The actress has given so many note-worthy performances in her career that some even call her India’s Meryl Streep. The actress is gearing up for her next release Shakuntala Devi, where she plays a math-wiz and the film releases directly on OTT next Friday.

Speaking about her role and how the makers have portrayed the character’s zest for life, Vidya Balan speaks to a daily saying, ‘We both know how to laugh our heart out. When Anu (Menon, director) came to me, I assumed it’s the story of the math wiz, but with the script, I unearthed the person behind the genius. She lived her life on her own terms. She wanted to reach for the stars and did not want to be made feel guilty about being an overachiever.”



She further shares that she has loved the way the mother-daughter equation is explored in this film and how important it is to change the portrayal of a mother on the big screen, “Women are conditioned to believe that once they embrace motherhood, it’s the be-all and end-all of their existence. But Shakuntala loved the fame, the money and her shows [that took her] around the world. Her child couldn’t fathom why she needed to be a genius instead of being a ‘regular’ mother. There’s nothing wrong with a child wanting to be the centre of her mother’s world, but this story depicts how women need to be the centre of their own world.”

The actress further praises the real character and says, “I was clear that she isn’t an underdog. We never wanted to play down her swag. She wrote a book on homosexuality and petitioned to decriminalise 377, way back in 1977.” Well, we’re sure that this math wizard is going to win our hearts. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta.