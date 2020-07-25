[VIDEO] ‘Family Guy’ Season 19 Trailer: Stewie Says His First Word

It’s never been made explicitly clear which Family Guy characters are able to understand Stewie, but everyone in Quahog will hear his first word in Season 19 — and it’s a doozy.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Season 19, which will debut later today as part of Family Guy‘s [email protected] Panel. Other teases worth discussing include Peter thinking he’s in the mob, Meg revealing herself as a secret member of the X-Men, Chris demonstrating how to sleep with one eye open, and Brian learning that he’s one-percent cat. (Spoiler alert: No one believes him.)

As previously reported, Fox’s entire Animation Domination lineup — The Simpsons (Season 32), Bless the Harts (Season 2), Bob’s Burgers (Season 11) and Family Guy (Season 19) — will kick off Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c. Additionally, the sophomore season of Duncanville will join the programming block in 2021.

Also worth reminding fans ahead of Season 19: longtime voice actor Mike Henry will no longer bring Cleveland Brown to life. “It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years,” Henry tweeted in June. “I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.” (Cleveland is one of several animated characters being recast in order to be more racially accurate. Others include Central Park‘s Molly and The Simpsons‘ Apu.)

