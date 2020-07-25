Victorian government realises confronting new ads describing COVID-19 as ‘like drowning’

A coronavirus survivor’s confronting account of the disease as “like drowning” has been released by the Victorian government.

Coronavirus survivor Michael has told of how doctors believed he would die. ()

The first-person account is aimed at driving home the severity of the disease with real-life stories amid persistently high COVID-19 numbers in the state.

In the video, a middle-aged man who fell critically ill with COVID-19 described struggling to breath and feeling as though he was “drowning”.

The coronavirus survivor has told of how, while he was unconscious, his wife became ill and infected her elderly mother. She died a short later. (Victorian government)

“I had coughing fits that go for one to two minutes,” he said.

“They were so bad that I had to call an ambulance. I was put in an induced coma.

“The doctors thought that I was going to die.”

Michael remained in an induced coma for 72 days, during which his wife became ill and passed the infection on to her elderly mother. She died a short later.

“COVID is real — it is very real,” Michael said in the advertisement.

The advertisement mirrors those used for road safety and anti-smoking campaigns.

It comes after Premier Daniel Andrews described mandatory masks as essentially “Stage Four” of the state’s coronavirus measures yesterday.

“If they are worn by everybody then we may not need to go further,” he said.

“We cannot rule out going further with rule changes, but it is a big game changer, potentially.

“I cannot tell you how proud I was to travel in here this morning and see literally every single person on my journey into the office from the middle ring suburbs in the south-east, wearing a mask.