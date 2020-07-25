Victoria Police hand out close to 100 fines in hours for people breaching stay at home orders

In the past hours, 97 fines were issues to people breaching the Chief Health Officers directions.

Under the rules, there are only four reasons resident can leave the house – shop for food and to shop for food and essential goods or services, to provide care, for compassionate reasons or to seek medical treatment, to exercise or for outdoor recreation for work or study, if you can’t do it from home.

Police stop and question drivers at a checkpoint in Albury, Australia. (Getty)

Three women were fined when police caught them smoking in a carpark after they finished work.

Another man, driving from Melbourne, was caught at a check point in Bendigo. He told officers he was driving to visit a friend in Rochester – 187km from the city.

Eleven people were fined for failing to wear masks when leaving home.

ADF and Victoria Police conduct a checkpoint along the Princess Freeway near Little River. (Luis Enrique Ascui)

“(It’s) not even in the interest of these people themselves, it just means these rules will be in place longer if people continue to behave that way,” Mr Andrews said.

Breakdown of fines issued

• Issued a total of 97 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions

• 14 of these infringements were issued at vehicle checkpoints

• Checked 22983 vehicles at the vehicle checkpoints on main arterial roads

• Conducted 1038 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state