Ukrainian Ministry Plans to Track Crypto Transactions With Bitfury By Cointelegraph

Ukrainian Ministry Plans to Track Crypto Transactions With Bitfury
The Ministry for Digital Transformation of Ukraine, a major government authority behind local crypto regulation, will be implementing Bitfury’s crypto analytics tool to track crypto transactions.
As officially announced on July 23, the Ministry has signed an agreement with Birfury’s crypto compliance product known as Crystal.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.