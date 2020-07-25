Twitch Levels-Up to Unlock Bitcoin Discount By Cointelegraph

Streams of Excitement: Twitch Levels-Up to Unlock Bitcoin Discount
Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch appears to be ramping up its crypto strategy. The site, which focuses primarily on video game livestreaming, is now offering users a 10% subscription discount when paying with cryptocurrency through the platform’s payment processor, BitPay.
BitPay’s chief marketing officer, Bill Zielke, told Cointelegraph that out of the thousands of merchants the company works with, Twitch is the first major global brand to offer a crypto-based promotion. Zielke added:
