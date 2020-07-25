TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of July 26, 2020

RELATED STORIES

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 25 premieres (including Beyoncé’s visual album, new Muppets and the returns of Umbrella Academy and Wynonna Earp), four finales (including Bulletproof, Robot Chicken, Ultimate Tag and the last episodes of Last Chance U) and so much more.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

10 pm Wynonna Earp Season 4 premiere (Syfy)

12:15 am Robot Chicken Season 10 finale (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, JULY 27

3 am Don’t Look Deeper series premiere (Quibi)

3 am Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On (UK) series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

8 pm Canada’s Drag Race series premiere (Logo)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Try This At Home Too special (The CW)

TUESDAY, JULY 28

3 am Last Chance U final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Maxxx (UK) series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

9 pm Stockton On My Mind documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Tell Me a Story network premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

3 am Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ladhood (UK) series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Speed Cubers (UK) documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Challenge: Behind the Total Madness special (MTV)

9 pm Bulletproof Season 2 finale (The CW)

9 pm No Limit Chronicles docuseries premiere (BET)

9 pm The Weight of Gold documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Ultimate Tag Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm At Home With Amy Sedaris Season 3 finale (truTV)

THURSDAY, JULY 30

3 am Frayed (Aus) series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am In My Skin (UK) series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

FRIDAY, JULY 31

3 am Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album premiere (Disney+)

3 am Brassic (UK) series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Get Even (UK) series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Muppets Now series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Sugar Rush Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Upside-Down Magic TV-movie premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm The Go-Go’s documentary premiere (Showtime)

SATURDAY, AUG. 1

7 pm The Code (Aus) series premiere (Ovation)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.