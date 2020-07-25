Trent Robinson reveals timeline for Roosters deal

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says he hopes to have Sonny Bill Williams signed by the end of the week, but he’s denied the speculation around the star’s return played any role in his team’s struggle against the Warriors.

The Roosters eventually prevailed 18-10 against a gritty New Zealand outfit, claiming their seventh win of the season and moving them back into the top four, at least temporarily.

The possible return of Williams to Bondi Junction, where he was so influential in the club’s 2013 premiership, has dominated headlines over the last week.

But according to Robinson, amongst the players it was hardly discussed.

“We’ve barely even mentioned it,” Robinson said.

“I spent 30 seconds on it to tell the boys what we’re thinking and then we moved on.”

Sonny Bill Williams (Adam McLean)

The Roosters coach said he hopes to have the situation resolved in the next seven days, but even after SBW’s signature is on a contract, there’s still plenty to be sorted out.

“The plan is in the next week that we’ll hopefully sign him and then get through all the logistics of how all that works,” he said.

“There’s a lot when it comes to someone coming from overseas, as we know.

Williams is on the market after his Super League club Toronto Wolfpack withdrew from this year’s competition.

The 34-year-old would have to serve a quarantine period, meaning it will still be some time before he takes the field for the Roosters.

“The whole thing with the way that Toronto (went) out of the competition, but still have contracts, this is pretty unprecedented,” Robinson said.

“It causes a lot of interest, Sonny Bill is a really good person and a really good footy player, but on the world stage he creates a lot of interest which is great for our game.

Sonny Bill Williams with Trent Robinson (Brendan Esposito)

“And then you add in all the different stuff that goes with it, Toronto, COVID, quarantine, flights, everything like that. There’s a lot of things to do.”

The return of Williams could hardly come at a better time for the Roosters, who have already lost Victor Radley for the season and Angus Chrichton indefinitely, after both suffered knee injuries.

Captain Boyd Cordner missed the match against the Warriors after suffering a head knock during training on Friday, and Robinson admitted the fitness of Cordner is a concern.

“Yeah, yeah it is,” he said.

“Just a knock at training, and the headache persisted, and he wasn’t good enough to play today.

“We’ll just have to look after him.

I don’t know, I really can’t say (when he’ll be back).

“Obviously it’s out of my hands but we won’t be taking any undue risks.”