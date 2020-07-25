Tory Lanez Pal: Megan Thee Stallion Is LYING, She Never Got Shot!

Rapper Tory Lanez has been completely silent ever since that fateful night, where Megan Thee Stallion claims that he pulled a gun – and shot the female rapper in the foot.

Well yesterday, MTO News spoke with a person close to Tory – and he dropped some explosive claims.

According to Tory’s pal, Megan is either “lying” or “exaggerating” about what happened. Tory’s pal told MTO News, “Megan did not get shot. Nobody shot her, she knows it was an accident. No bullet went inside her. That b*tch is lying.”

Megan’s hospital report say that she was treated for a “gunshot injury.” Meg claims that she underwent a surgical procedure to remove bullets, or bullet fragments, from her feet.

But Tory’s pal, who claims to know what happened – says her story is false.

The pal told MTO News, “There was no gun pointed anywhere near [Megan], if she says that she’s lying. It was an accidental discharge.”

And the pal explained how Meg got her foot injury, “It was glass in her foot and other sh*t from the ground, not bullets.”

He continued, “She’s using all this for clout, to make it into something it wasn’t.”

But this is a very serious matter. Los Angeles prosecutors are looking to charge Tory with a crime that could have him in prison for decades.

Tory Lanez has not spoken out publicly about this matter, as there is a pending criminal investigation.