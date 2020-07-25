Tim Membrey’s incredible ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ goal highlights St Kilda’s stunning upset of Port Adelaide

St Kilda forward Tim Membrey has kicked one of the goals of the season, with an acrobatic mid-air kick sealing the Saints’ impressive win over Port Adelaide.

With the Saints holding a 23-point lead over the Power with six minutes left, Membrey’s sensational goal proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the ladder leaders, who were stunned in a 12. 1. (73) to 6. 8. (44) win at the Adelaide Oval.

Membrey’s effort left the commentators stunned, with Richmond great Matthew Richardson saying “Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of that one” on commentary.

Fellow AFL greats Jordan Lewis and Brad Johnson were also impressed by Membrey’s effort, and broke down the athletic effort.

Tim Membrey is mobbed by teammates after his sensational goal was confirmed via a video review (Getty)

“The goal umpire picked up on it. To the naked eye, we didn’t see that at all, we just thought it was a rushed behind,” Lewis told Fox Footy.

“That is unbelievable. Is that goal of the year? A soccer kick mid-air and it came off Jonas’ hands onto his boot.”

“It’s a bit of luck, but you ride the luck,” Johnson added.

“That’s an enormous effort, just for him to throw his leg up there to start with and look at the athleticism to be able to do that.”

Membrey’s goal was one of two on the night, with the key forward one of eight individual goal-kickers in what could prove to be a watershed moment for Brett Ratten’s side.

Port Adelaide’s high-flying start to the season hit a roadblock on their return back to Adelaide Oval (Getty)

Holding a slender one-point lead at the final change, St Kilda ran over the top of the Power in the final quarter, holding Port to just two behinds, while kicking five straight goals.

With Port Adelaide big man Scott Lycett missing, Ratten opted to go for the two-pronged ruck duo of Rowan Marshall and former Port star Paddy Ryder, with the tactic proving to be extremely effective.

Ryder has struggled to find form after joining the Saints during the off-season, but had his best game of the year against his old side, finishing with 10 disposals and two goals to go along with 29 hitouts.

Marshall added two goals of his own to go along with 15 disposals and 11 hitouts, with the result leaving the Saints in third position on the ladder, four points adrift of Port.