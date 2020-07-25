This year's Xbox Games Showcase made it clear that Microsoft's true focus for next generation Xbox gaming is not on hardware but on Xbox Game Pass subscription (Tom Warren/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Tom Warren / The Verge:

This year’s Xbox Games Showcase made it clear that Microsoft’s true focus for next generation Xbox gaming is not on hardware but on Xbox Game Pass subscription  —  If you were heading into Microsoft’s Xbox game showcase yesterday to witness a demonstration of why next-gen gaming and the …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR