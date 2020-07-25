This app can help you achieve your dreams of becoming a polyglot

One of the biggest deterrents people have when trying to learn a new language is the lack of time and resources to do so. For starters, it’s challenging to squeeze in a time in your chaotic schedule to pore through some learning material. It can also be tough to get your hands on resources that you will find engaging. The good news is that there’s an app specifically designed to make language learning entertaining, and you don’t even have to carve time out of your busy day just to master the language of your choice.

Helmed as App of the Year by the Apple App Store and Editors’ Choice by Google Play Store, Busuu can help you achieve your dreams of becoming a polyglot — sans the pressure. With courses in 12 different languages available, it offers over 1,000 lessons put together by expert linguists to hone your language skills on the go. Online lectures are also enhanced by machine learning technology, yielding personalized study plans and speech recognition to fortify your journey to fluency.

There is also a feature that allows you to practice your newfound skills directly with native speakers worldwide. This can assist you in mastering pronunciation and accents, allowing you to speak like a local in no time. What’s more, with a Premium Plus membership, you also receive advanced grammar lessons, offline access to lessons, McGraw-Hill Education certification, and adaptive Vocabulary Trainer.

For a limited time, you can gain access to a 2-year subscription to Busuu Premium Plus for only $89.99.

