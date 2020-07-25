The top storyline for each team heading into the shortened 2020 MLB season

John David Mercer / USA Today Sports Images

Atlanta is one of the most complete teams in baseball entering the season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t weaknesses. It sounds like Johan Camargo will start at third base ahead of Austin Riley, who slumped late last season, and the outfield took a big hit with Nick Markakis opting out. The team planned to sign Yasiel Puig before he tested positive for COVID-19, and will go with Matt Adams at DH for now. The top of the lineup with Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Freddie Freeman still remains arguably the best in the game, to help make up for those holes.