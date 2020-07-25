The top storyline for each team heading into the shortened 2020 MLB season

The unprecedented 2020 MLB season brings many storylines for all 30 teams. As we enter Opening Day, here’s a look at the top storylines for each team.
Rob Schumacher / USA Today Sports Images
Arizona traded Zack Greinke last season and Mike Leake opted out. However, their starting pitching remains their strength with the signing of Madison Bumgarner, along with talented arms Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver, and Robbie Ray. The Diamondbacks will have a tough time competing in the NL West, but they shouldn’t be counted out for a Wild Card spot.
John David Mercer / USA Today Sports Images
Atlanta is one of the most complete teams in baseball entering the season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t weaknesses. It sounds like Johan Camargo will start at third base ahead of Austin Riley, who slumped late last season, and the outfield took a big hit with Nick Markakis opting out. The team planned to sign Yasiel Puig before he tested positive for COVID-19, and will go with Matt Adams at DH for now. The top of the lineup with Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Freddie Freeman still remains arguably the best in the game, to help make up for those holes.
Jonathan Dyer / USA Today Sports Images
Like the last two years, Baltimore is expected to lose a lot of games in 2020. They continue to buy time for recently drafted prospects, but still have some interesting young talent on the roster like Austin Hays, D.J. Stewart, John Means, and Hunter Harvey.
Sam Navarro / USA Today Sports Images
Boston’s starting pitching looked thin even before Chris Sale was lost for the season to elbow surgery, and the situation has gotten worse with Eduardo Rodriguez getting a late start due to COVID-19 and Collin McHugh opting out. The team needs contributions from Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez that go beyond what they’ve produced in their careers to this point.
Matt Kartozian / USA Today Sports Images
The Cubs seemed to lack resources this offseason, and made few impact moves, as a result. The starting rotation is thin with Jose Quintana starting the year on the injured list due to a hand injury, and the pen has major question marks, starting with closer Craig Kimbrel. The team also has a new manager in David Ross.
Rick Scuteri / USA Today Sports Images
The White Sox were one of the offseason headliners, making several impact moves like the additions of Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion, Nomar Mazara, and Dallas Keuchel to add to its young core. Rookie center fielder Luis Robert could be a star in the making, as well, but it’s still unclear if the White Sox are ready to take a leap forward.
Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports Images
Cincinnati’s plan for 2020 began at the trade deadline last year when they acquired Trevor Bauer and Freddy Galvis, and since then they’ve also added Mike Moustakas, Nick Castellanos, and Wade Miley. The starting rotation looks like the best in the NL Central, and this could be the team’s chance to breakout.
Ken Blaze / USA Today Sports Images
Cleveland has come close to winning it all in recent years, including a World Series berth in 2016, but it’s now been 72 years since they last won the World Series. The team failed to make the playoffs last year despite winning 93 games, but has high hopes this year with a healthy Carlos Carrasco adding to a loaded pitching staff and one of the deepest lineups the team has shown in years.
Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports Images
The Rockies made the playoffs in 2018, and their success was driven by their pitching. That all changed last year, as the team lost 91 games with German Marquez and Kyle Freeland struggling, along with a rough year for the bullpen. The performances of Marquez, Freeland, and Jon Gray will go a long way in Colorado returning to the playoffs this year.
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA Today Sports Images
Detroit remains in a rebuild, but they’re loaded with upper minors starting pitching. Top prospects Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Matt Manning could each see action this season, and provide a glimpse at the team’s bright future.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
The sign stealing scandal in Houston was the story of the offseason. It now seems like a distant memory in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the remnants remain with a new GM and new manager Dusty Baker. The team’s core hitters led by Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and George Springer are anxious to put that story in the past, but the only way to do that will be to perform well on the field.
Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images
New manager Mike Matheny had ups and downs in his previous managerial stop with the Cardinals, but he has a lot to like with KC’s young roster. Adalberto Mondesi has the makings of a superstar at shortstop, while Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler are emerging power bats. The team also has several intriguing young arms, with Brad Keller, Jakob Junis, and rookie Brady Singer. It will be a development year for the Royals but potentially an exciting one.
Rick Scuteri / USA Today Sports Images
The Angels disappointed last year with only 72 wins, and disappointment seems to be a yearly occurrence for the squad that last made the playoffs in 2014. The team does have loads of talent, led by Mike Trout, and enters the season with starters Shohei Ohtani and Griffin Canning finally healthy. With the addition of free agent signing Anthony Rendon, former Rays and Cubs manager Joe Maddon has everything he needs to lead Anaheim back to the playoffs in the shortened season.
Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today Sports Images
The Dodgers have seven consecutive NL West titles, yet they continue to fall short in the playoffs. The team lost the World Series in 2017 and 2018 before a very disappointing LDS loss to Washington after a 106 win regular season. The hopes are higher than ever this year after the Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts in the offseason. With so much talent, fans would love to fast forward to the playoffs.
Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports Images
Miami remains all-in on their rebuild, and have several youngsters they’d like to get a look at in 2020, led by outfielder Monte Harrison and shortstop Jazz Chisholm. The young pitching continues to show upside, and the lineup made notable offseason additions of Jesus Aguilar, Corey Dickerson, and Jonathan Villar. It wouldn’t be a shock if the Marlins improved this year, though that’s not saying much coming off a 105-loss season.
Roy Dabner / USA Today Sports Images
Milwaukee made a lot of interesting moves in the offseason, and it could take some time for the new players to mesh. The team is still clearly led by superstar Christian Yelich, but the lineup will be a work in progress after losing Mike Moustakas, Eric Thames, and Yasmani Grandal. Newcomers like Avisail Garcia, Omar Narvaez, Eric Sogard, Justin Smoak, and Logan Morrison will be counted on to fill some big shoes while also serving in platoon roles, while the pitching also got a makeover with new names like Brett Anderson, Eric Lauer, and Josh Lindblom. GM David Stearns should win an award if this motley crew can return to the playoffs in 2020.
Kim Klement / USA Today Sports Images
The Twins led MLB with 307 home runs in 2019, and return most of their powerful lineup from last season. They did get a boost with the signing of third baseman Josh Donaldson, adding to an impressive group that includes Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario, and Mitch Garver. Last year’s power took some by surprise last season, and it will be interesting to watch if Minnesota can keep up the pace.
Brad Penner / USA Today Sports Images
The Mets already got some tough luck this season when Noah Syndergaard was lost for the year due to elbow surgery, so it’s time for this oft-injured squad to have something good go their way. Summer Camp has offered a glimpse with the return of a healthy Yoenis Cespedes, who missed most of 2018 and all of 2019. He has an opportunity to DH this year and has impressed teammates in July.
Vincent Carchietta / USA Today Sports Images
The Yankees won 103 games last season despite a long list of major injuries. While the team lost Luis Severino in spring training, the rest of the team has had ample time to get healthy during the break. In particular, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, and Miguel Andujar are ready to roll after missing significant time in 2019. That adds to an already loaded lineup that includes Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, and Gary Sanchez. The starting rotation also looks terrific with the addition of Gerrit Cole and James Paxton also at 100 percent.
Joe Camporeale / USA Today Sports Images
The heaviest criticism of the Billy Beane Moneyball era as been Oakland’s lack of playoff success. The franchise has made the playoffs 10 times since 2000, yet they’ve only been to one ALCS during that time. The A’s lost the Wild Card game in each of the last two years, but the roster has the potential to return with last year’s core turning, along with potentially bigger impacts from starting pitchers Sean Manaea, Jesus Luzardo, and Frankie Montas. Will this be the year Oakland finally breaks through the ceiling?
Jonathan Dyer / USA Today Sports Images
Philadelphia disappointed last year following the additions of Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, failing to make the playoffs and firing manager Gabe Kapler. This year the hired former Yankees manager Joe Girardi and also added more pitching with the addition of free agent Zack Wheeler. The Phils have a big challenge again in a stacked NL East division, but they’re hopeful Girardi can make a difference in the short season.
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
The goals for Pittsburgh couldn’t be much clearer this year, with a new GM, new manager, and already several key injuries, including Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer. The team has limited young talent at the major league level, but are seemingly buying time this year as the clear underdog in the NL Central. The Pirates do hope to get strong developing years from core players Kevin Newman, Josh Bell, Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds, and Joe Musgrove.
Orlando Ramirez / USA Today Sports Images
Much of San Diego’s loaded farm system arrived last year, and it should continue to pay dividends this season. 2019 featured Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, and Francisco Mejia. With starting pitchers Dinelson Lamet and Garrett Richards now healthy, along with the additions of outfielders Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham, San Diego has realistic playoff aspirations.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA Today Sports Images
Bruce Bochy was San Francisco’s manager since 2007, leading the franchise to three World Series victories. With his retirement, former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler takes off. Kapler is a former player with front office player development experience, which will be valuable as front office head Farhan Zaidi rebuilds the squad. Young players like Mauricio Dubon, Jaylin Davis, Joey Bart, and Logan Webb are among the young group to watch in 2020.
Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images
Seattle blew up their roster last year, and have been clear about their rebuild efforts this year. They’re counting on a lot of first-time regulars to perform, including Shed Long, Kyle Lewis, Jake Fraley, and Evan White. There will certainly be some hiccups along the way.
Jeff Curry / USA Today Sports Images
The last 15 years have featured tremendous success for the Cardinals franchise, and Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright have been huge parts of that success. Neither veteran is signed in St. Louis beyond 2020 as they near age 40, but they’re still being counted on as huge contributors in the wide open NL Central.
Reinhold Matay / USA Today Sports Images
The Rays depth stacks up with any team in the game despite their minuscule payroll. The team can play platoons at nearly any spot in the field, and have enough potential starting pitchers to nearly comprise two full starting rotations. Of course, the team is also loaded with talent, including a top three of Blake Snell, Charlie Morton, and Tyler Glasnow in their rotation. The organization’s masterful rebuild gives them playoff expectations, at the very least.
Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images
The Rangers are set to open Globe Life Field to no fans in 2020, but expectations are still high after building a strong starting rotation in the offseason. Added to Lance Lynn and Mike Minor are Corey Kluber, Kyle Gibson, and Jordan Lyles. The starting pitching definitely gives Texas a shot in the AL West.
John E. Sokolowski / USA Today Sports Images
Just last week the Blue Jays received news that they wouldn’t be allowed to play at Rogers Centre due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they team will play their home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. There’s still reason to be excited with a talented young infield led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Cavan Biggio, a trio of legacy MLB last names with star potential.
Steve Mitchell / USA Today Sports Images
Washington finally found playoff success last year, winning their first World Series. They will help open the 2020 season on opening night still with high hopes despite the loss of Anthony Rendon in free agency. The biggest reason for optimism is a great starting rotation that remains intact, led by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, as well as another year of development from star outfielder Juan Soto.