The ‘Original names of sports franchises’ quiz

Thursday was a big news day for nicknames of teams from Washington.

The NHL’s 32nd franchise, which will begin play during the 2021-22 season, finally unveiled its team name: the Seattle Kraken. The internet was divided on the name choice, but loved the logo and jersey designs. Considering how difficult it is to please the masses these days, that’s a fairly positive overall response.

Over in D.C., the Washington football team announced that they will be known as…the “Washington Football Team.” Sure, it’s an uninspired choice, devoid of all creativity, but hey, the name is only temporary and no longer contains a slur. Let’s call it progress.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Although it may seem like a rare occurrence, a number of sports franchises have changed their team name over the years. So with that in mind, how many of the original monikers of these NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL franchises can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!