The Best iPhone Accessories for 2020

Getting the most out of your iPhone means using the right accessories. Whether you want an easier way to charge or something to help you take better pictures, there’s an accessory on the market to suit your needs.

Accessories for your iPhone can make your device even more useful. They can take the frustration out of certain actions and introduce you to better ways to do things. You’ll love the utility you get when you start adding accessories. Here are some of our favorites.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link

Apple has done a great job implementing some of the best mobile cameras on iPhones. With the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link, your next capture can be more than just a memory in your gallery app. The pocketable device can be paired to your iPhone via Bluetooth and can print out any picture of your liking. Simply download the Instax Mini Link app, take a picture or choose an existing one, customize the framing, and print away. The Instax Mini also has a neat trick that lets you quickly reprint an image by turning the printer upside down and pressing the power button — it’s a useful feature for when you want to share a photo with friends and family. You will have to buy the film separately, but it’s available worldwide and fairly affordable.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

The omission of the headphone jack has been quite the controversy with users losing the convenience of plug-and-play audio listening, but gaining some of the best-sounding wireless earphones like the Powerbeats Pro. Unlike the infamously uncomfortable AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro fit more comfortably and snugly, thanks to the adjustable ear hooks. Overall sound quality is arguably better than competitors, and in Beats fashion, packs a really punchy bass. However, the main selling point of the earphones is durability. With an IPX4 rating, the Powerbeats Pro are sweat- and water-resistant, making for an ideal gadget if you’re into fitness. It comes with a hefty price tag, but the superb audio playback and comfort are worth the money.

RAVPower 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger



The RavPower Fast Charger works with a variety of 10W, Qi-enabled Quick Charge devices like the Samsung Galaxy series, but it also works with Qi-enabled, non-Quick Charge devices like iPhone 11 series, XS series, XR, X, and the 8 series at 7.5W. It features safe Qi charging and pairs alongside overcurrent, overheat, over-voltage, and short circuit safeguards. It does not charge through metal phone cases or those thicker than 3mm. A discreet LED indicator is low-key but fully visible, turning its light blue or green to indicate whether it’s in standby or charging.

Tile Pro (2020)

Updated for 2020, the Tile Pro water-resistant Bluetooth tracker can help you locate lost items like your keys or phone within a range of 400 feet. You can even use your smartphone to make your Tile ring if you misplace any item. For example, if you can’t find your phone, just double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s in silent mode, or you can spot it on a map. You can even use Tile to find a lost Tile. Should you lose track of your Tile, you can anonymously recruit the entire Tile community to help you find it via the companion mobile app. It also now works with Amazon Alexa.

Nomad Rugged Cable

If you’re looking for an accessory that can stand up to the elements, Nomad’s Rugged Cable is super durable. Not only is it dirt resistant, but it’s designed with sealed caps to keep all the dirt and liquids out. The outer shield is made of high-end TPE, the same material used for electric guitar audio cables. Equipped with both Lightning and USB connectors, the cable is compatible with all iPhones. A custom-designed liquid silicone rubber tie wraps around the cable to keep it from getting worn or frayed.

Anker Car Charger

This USB C 30W, 2-port compact car charger is loaded with 18W of charging power and is designed to work with modern iPhone models. It can charge two devices simultaneously and is optimized to work with all phones and tablets. An LED power indicator helps you locate your charger while driving at night. A special safety system assures total protection for your devices.

Kenu Stance Tripod

This is an incredibly handy, compact tripod for your iPhone, one that allows you to prop up your device in either landscape or portrait view. It’s great for shooting video and photography, or for hands-free reading and video conferencing. The tripod is pocket-sized when folded, and you can easily adjust the three legs to find the perfect angle. Kenu recently tweaked the original design, too, resulting in a stronger Lightning port connector and an added keyring attachment. The latter component even doubles as a bottle opener.

Morpheus Labs M4s iPhone Bike Mount

The Morpheus Bike Mount, with its magnetic quick-lock, is designed to securely mount your iPhone to bicycle handlebars. The super-strong lock prevents the case from getting accidentally detached. Just mount the bike holder to the handlebar — it takes less than 10 seconds — and attach and detach the iPhone case to the bicycle mount. The built-in 360-degree rotation lets you reposition your phone to the best angle. The adjustable bracket fits handlebars from 7/8 inch (22mm) to 1-1/4 inch (32mm). This mobile holder is great for mountain, road, city, exercise or electric bicycles, jogging strollers, and buggies. The slim iPhone X/Xs case is Military Standard (MIL-STD-810G) Certified and supports wireless charging. The Bike Kit includes the M4s iPhone 11 Pro case and bike iPhone 11 Pro mount.

iOttie ION Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad

The iOttie iOn Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus is stylish and compact and is compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone, be it iPhone or Android. It can provide up to 10W of power, though the iPhone maxes out at 7.5W for a quick charge. The fabric-wrapped pad comes in Charcoal, Ruby, Ash, and Ivory colors with matching charging cables. It’s the perfect size for a wireless charger and even features a rubber placement ring to ensure your iPhone stays safely on the pad.

JBL Charge 3

This feature-packed Bluetooth speaker features excellent quality stereo sound and its built-in rechargeable battery can go for 20 hours. Plus, it doubles as a 6,000mAh power bank that can recharge your iPhone. It also works as a noise and echo-canceling speakerphone for calls. It’s finished with durable fabric in a choice of five colors, and it’s waterproof, so there’s no need to worry about rain or spills or falling into the pool. You can even group it with other JBL Connect-enabled speakers for a wall of sound.

CamKix Camera Lens Kit

The CamKix Camera Lens Kit is a compact, easy, and inexpensive way to extract some extra versatility from your iPhone camera. You can add five different lenses to your iPhone with this reasonably priced kit. There’s a clip for attaching them to any model of iPhone, and the kit includes telephoto, circular polarized, fish-eye, macro, and wide-angle lenses. Load your chosen lens into the clip and position it over your device’s camera. The lenses come in a padded carrying case with a carabiner to attach it to your bag or belt.

