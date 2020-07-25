Teen Chicago Shooter ‘Caught Lacking’; Gunned Down On IG Live

18-year-old Marquis Crump was shot & killed on Thursday night on the 900 block of North Lamon, on Chicago’s west side. And MTO News has confirmed that the teens shooting and death was Livestreamed on Instagram.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, Marquis reportedly pulled up on the block, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The eyewitnesses say that after firing off a few shots, Marquis allegedly turned around to flee. Unfortunately, he never made it off the block. The 18 year old got caught with a barrage of bullets from the opps, and he fell to the ground

Marquis’ shooters left the scene, and police quickly arrived – and that’s when people began Livestreaming.

Chicago’s crime and murder rate is climbing at an amazing pace. Six months into the year, 329 people have been killed in Chicago, an increase of about 34% from the 246 homicides during the same period last year, according to police.

Shootings in that period rose by about 42%, from 978 in 2019 to 1384 in 2020.