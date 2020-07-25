Home Entertainment Teen Chicago Shooter ‘Caught Lacking’; Gunned Down On IG Live

Teen Chicago Shooter ‘Caught Lacking’; Gunned Down On IG Live

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
22

18-year-old Marquis Crump was shot & killed on Thursday night on the 900 block of North Lamon, on Chicago’s west side. And MTO News has confirmed that the teens shooting and death was Livestreamed on Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLES

©