Taylor Swift’s Betty Is Blake Lively And Ryan Reynold’s Daughter

My parents only ever wrote my name on a cake, SMH!
Even if you lived under a rock at the ends of the Earth you’d know that Taylor Swift dropped a surprise album, folkore, this week.
And Swifties, as they are wont to do, have been dissecting each and every song, looking for clues and putting together the puzzle pieces their queen left for them to find.
A few fans suspected the song had something to do with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. And though we don’t know the validity of the other theories, this one turned out to be true!
The song’s lyrics reference three people: James, Inez, and, of course, Betty.
James and Inez are the names of Ryan and Blake’s daughters, who are 5 years old and 3 years old, respectively.
In May 2019, the couple revealed they were expecting their third child. Blake debuted her baby bump on the Detective Pikachu red carpet and quietly gave birth later that year, but has been mum on any specifics…until now.
People confirmed that Betty is, in fact, the name of Blake and Ryan’s third child.
Though the reveal is unexpected, it’s not surprising. Taylor has been friends with the superstar couple for years now.
In 2018, Taylor even featured their daughter James’ voice on “Gorgeous” from her sixth album, Reputation.
And though that’s one theory about the song figured out, there’s a lot that’s still ~ambiguous~. For instance, many people thought the lyrics indicated Taylor was coming out as queer.
And others speculated there was a chance Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, had secretly co-written the song with her.
There was even a super interesting (and convincing, tbh) theory that three songs on the album, including “Betty,” were connected.
Welp, at least one of the many mysteries has been solved! Time to get back to work on the approx. 723488 other clues she left behind! Have more theories about “Betty” or folklore? Tell us in the comments!
