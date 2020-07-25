Taylor Swift’s Betty Is Blake Lively And Ryan Reynold’s Daughter

My parents only ever wrote my name on a cake, SMH!

Even if you lived under a rock at the ends of the Earth you’d know that Taylor Swift dropped a surprise album, folkore, this week.

And Swifties, as they are wont to do, have been dissecting each and every song, looking for clues and putting together the puzzle pieces their queen left for them to find.

A few fans suspected the song had something to do with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. And though we don’t know the validity of the other theories, this one turned out to be true!

🎵| In “Betty” Taylor sings about James and Inez which are the names of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ two oldest daughters.

“You heard the rumors from Inez. You can’t believe a word she says… She said James, get in, let’s drive. Those days turned into nights.”

The song’s lyrics reference three people: James, Inez, and, of course, Betty.

James and Inez are the names of Ryan and Blake’s daughters, who are 5 years old and 3 years old, respectively.

In May 2019, the couple revealed they were expecting their third child. Blake debuted her baby bump on the Detective Pikachu red carpet and quietly gave birth later that year, but has been mum on any specifics…until now.


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

People confirmed that Betty is, in fact, the name of Blake and Ryan’s third child.

Though the reveal is unexpected, it’s not surprising. Taylor has been friends with the superstar couple for years now.

In 2018, Taylor even featured their daughter James’ voice on “Gorgeous” from her sixth album, Reputation.

“That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It’s pretty amazing. My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song,” Ryan said about it on Good Morning America.

And though that’s one theory about the song figured out, there’s a lot that’s still ~ambiguous~. For instance, many people thought the lyrics indicated Taylor was coming out as queer.

“Betty, I’m here on your doorstep.. Will you have me? Will you love me? Will you kiss me on the porch,” Taylor sings on “Betty.” Though there are some who think the song is sung from someone else’s perspective

And others speculated there was a chance Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, had secretly co-written the song with her.

William Bowery, songwriter credited in #Folklore, is actually a pseudonym for Joe Alwyn; a thread

William Bowery, songwriter credited in #Folklore, is actually a pseudonym for Joe Alwyn; a thread

There was even a super interesting (and convincing, tbh) theory that three songs on the album, including “Betty,” were connected.

the love triangle is betty and james and the girl james cheated with cardigan - betty pov illicit affairs - the girl he cheated with pov betty - james pov i just have the mind of a mastermind tbh

the love triangle is betty and james and the girl james cheated with

cardigan – betty pov
illicit affairs – the girl he cheated with pov
betty – james pov

i just have the mind of a mastermind tbh

Welp, at least one of the many mysteries has been solved! Time to get back to work on the approx. 723488 other clues she left behind! Have more theories about “Betty” or folklore? Tell us in the comments!

