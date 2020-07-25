Sydney paramedics allegedly assaulted on the job

Paramedics who were called to a unit block in Surry Hills, Sydney, ended up needing serious help of their own when they were allegedly attacked by a patient.

The pair were getting Akeeb Ahmed to an ambulance at 3.30am, when he allegedly punched one paramedic in the face, and pulled the mask off another.

Ahmed’s roommate had called triple zero after the 27-year-old reportedly reacted badly to the drug, LSD.

Paramedics who were called to a unit block in Surry Hills, Sydney, ended up needing serious help of their own when they were allegedly attacked by a patient ()

When the crew got into the elevator things reportedly turned ugly, with Mr Ahmed allegedly pulling the mask off the female paramedic before punching her male colleague in the face.

The pair radioed for help.

“Can we please get police here. One of our patients just attacked us,” the female paramedic is heard saying.

The pair were getting Akeeb Ahmed to an ambulance at 3.30am, when he allegedly punched one paramedic in the face, and pulled the mask off another ()

“Are you safe? Have you moved away?” said the reply.

“No we are not – we are still in a tussle with the patient,” they tell the operator.

Police helped the paramedics secure Ahmed to a stretcher before he was taken to hospital.

He has been charged over the attack, and was released on bail.

The 27-year-old has been charged over the attack, and was released on bail. ()

Industry bosses said there is “no excuse” for the behaviour alleged to have occurred.

“Paramedics are absolutely sick and tired of being used as punching bags by that small minority of people in the state that choose to act out violently when we’re there to actually help them,” Scott Beaton of the Australian Paramedics Association told .