‘Stumptown’ Gets New Co-Showrunner for Season 2 of ABC Series

RELATED STORIES

There’s a new sheriff in Stumptown.

Ahead of its second season, the ABC drama has added Monica Owusu-Breen (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fringe) as its new co-showrunner, TVLine has confirmed.

Owusu-Breen, who will also serve as an executive producer on the show, will oversee the series with creator Jason Richman. She succeeds Matt Olmstead, who acted as co-showrunner in Season 1.

In addition to S.H.I.E.L.D. and Fringe, Owusu-Breen has also exec-produced episodes of Midnight, Texas, Lost and Alias, among other series. She also served as a writer on those titles, in addition to Revolution, Brothers & Sisters and Charmed.

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) as private investigator Dex Parios, a strong and assertive veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to care for in Portland, Oregon. Though it’s not yet clear when Stumptown will return for Season 2, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s currently on ABC’s fall/”fall” schedule, where it will air Wednesdays at 10/9c.

Owusu-Breen will participate in Stumptown‘s virtual Comic-Con @ Home panel, taking place today at 4 pm PT. She’ll be joined by Richman and fellow EPs David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer, as well as stars Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy and graphic novel author Greg Rucka.