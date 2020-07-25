Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [July 20-26]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Escape from Pretoria

Three political prisoners plan a prison escape in South Africa in 1979.

Escape from Pretoria is based on Tim Jenkin’s 2003 memoir Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison, was co-written and directed by Francis Annan (Holby City) and stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter franchise) and Daniel Webber (11.22.63).

Original theatrical release date: March 6th, 2020

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 23rd, 2020

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68 percent (based on 38 reviews)

Stream Escape from Pretoria here.

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist [Amazon Original]

Jim Gaffigan’s two-part stand-up special was filmed on location in Ontario and Barcelona as part of the comedian ‘The Pale Tourist’ worldwide tour. The idea was that he’d turn his experiences in each country into material for the specific stand-up special he was performing there.

That means that one of the two episodes focuses on Canada and Gaffigan’s opinions on pouting, Saskatchewan, universal healthcare and more.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 24th, 2020

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: Two “episodes” (45 to 50 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist here.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

A group of unsuspecting teens stumble upon a spooky home.

Based on Alvin Schwartz’s children’s book series of the same name, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was directed by André Øvredal (The Autopsy of Jane Doe) and stars Zoe Colletti (Dark), Michael Garza (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1) and Gabriel Rush (Moonrise Kingdom).

It’s worth noting that the film was shot in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Original theatrical release date: August 9th, 2019

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 23rd, 2020

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 2 hours

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent (based on 225 reviews)

Stream Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark here.

Crave

The Last Full Measure

The Last Full Measure tells the true story of Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman, who investigated a decades-long Medal of Honor request for Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, only to uncover a high-level conspiracy.

The film was written and directed by Todd Robinson (White Squall) and stars Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Toronto’s own Christopher Plummer (The Sound of Music), William Hurt (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ed Harris (Apollo 13), Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) and Peter Fonda (Ulee’s Gold) in his final, posthumous film role.

Original theatrical release date: January 24th, 2020

Crave release date: July 24th, 2020

Genre: War drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60 percent (based on 70 reviews)

Stream The Last Full Measure here. Note that a $15.98 Crave + Starz subscription is required.

Last Christmas

Based on George Michael’s song of the same name, Last Christmas follows a disillusioned Christmas store worker who falls in love with a mysterious man.

Last Christmas was directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and stars Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) and Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks), who also co-wrote the script.

Original theatrical release date: November 8th, 2019

Crave release date: July 24th, 2020

Genre: Christmas, romantic-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47 percent (based on 199 reviews)

Stream Last Christmas here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

An aristocrat begins a forbidden love affair with the woman commissioned to paint her portrait.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire was written and directed by Céline Sciamma (Girlhood) and stars Noémie Merlant (Heaven Will Wait) and Adèle Haenel (Suzanne).

Original theatrical release date: February 14th, 2020 (Canada)

Crave release date: July 24th, 2020

Genre: Romantic drama

Runtime: 2 hours

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent (based on 294 reviews)

Stream Portrait of a Lady on Fire here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Room 104 (Season 4)

The fourth and final season of Room 104 is now streaming on Crave. The series explores characters who pass through an American hotel room, with each episode focusing on a different genre.

Some of this season’s stars include Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Shannon Purser (Stranger Things).

Room 104 was created by Jay (Transparent) and Mark Duplass (The League).

Crave release date: July 24th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Anthology

Runtime: 12 episodes (around 21 to 29 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Room 104 (Season 4) here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Netflix

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia [Netflix Original]

This docuseries examines how a group of federal agents tried to take down the five Mafia families that ruled New York in the ’70s and ’80s.

Fear City features firsthand accounts from Rudolph Giuliani, as well as FBI agents and former gangsters.

Netflix Canada release date: July 22nd, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (44 to 63 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent (based on 14 reviews)

Stream Fear City: New York vs The Mafia here.

Good Girls (Season 3)

Beth, Ruby and Annie struggle with their new business venture following the events of Season 2.

Good Girls was created by Jenna Bans (Grey’s Anatomy) and stars Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Retta (Parks and Recreation), Mae Whitman (Parenthood) and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly).

Note that Season 3 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other shows.

Original TV broadcast run: February to May 2020 (NBC)

Netflix Canada release date: July 26th, 2020

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 11 episodes (around 41 to 44 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on five reviews)

Stream Good Girls (Season 3) here.

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking [Netflix Original]

Actor-comedian Jack Whitehall (Bad Education) shares funny stories about happy couples, living in hotels, human stupidity and his father.

Netflix Canada release date: July 21st, 2020

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 58 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking here.

The Kissing Booth 2 [Netflix Original]

With Noah off to Harvard, Elle heads back to high school for her final year and develops feelings for a new classmate.

The Kissing Booth 2 was co-written and directed by Vince Marcello (The Kissing Booth) and features returning cast members Joey King, Joel Courtney, Joel Elordi and Molly Ringwald, as well as newcomers Maisie Richardson-Sellers (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Taylor Perez (Embeds).

Netflix Canada release date: July 24th, 2020

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 11 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent (based on 14 reviews)

Stream The Kissing Booth 2 here.

Love on the Spectrum [Netflix Original]

This docuseries explores the dating challenges experienced by those on the autism spectrum.

Netflix Canada release date: July 22nd, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (38 to 46 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on five reviews)

Stream Love on the Spectrum here.

Street Food: Latin America [Netflix Original]

Chefs in six different Latin American countries tell the stories behind their unique dishes.

Some of the featured locations include Buenos Aires, Argentina; Salvador, Brazil; Lima, Peru and La Paz, Bolivia.

Netflix Canada release date: July 21st, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (29 to 34 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Street Food: Latin America here.

Video on demand (VOD)

White Lie

A university student in Hamilton, Ontario lies about having cancer for attention and financial gain.

White Lie was written and directed by Montreal’s Yonah Lewis and Calgary’s Calvin Thomas (Amy George) and stars Vancouver’s Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Amber Anderson (The Riot Club), Martin Donovan (Weeds) and Toronto’s Connor Jessup (Locke & Key).

The film was shot in Hamilton and Toronto.

VOD release date: July 21st, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 11 reviews)

White Lie is available on Google Play for rent ($4.99) and purchase ($9.99) and iTunes for rent ($5.99) and purchase ($9.99).

