Storm Hanna becomes hurricane as it heads to Texas coast: NHC By

() – Storm Hanna on Saturday morning became the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, as it is set to make landfall along the Texas coast in the afternoon or early evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Hanna was located about 90 miles (144.84 km) east-northeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles-per-hour, the NHC said.

“Additional strengthening is forecast before Hanna makes landfall later today,” the Miami-based forecaster said, adding that the hurricane will rapidly weaken after it moves inland.

