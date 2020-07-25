STO Ecosystem Starts to Deliver on 2018 Hype By Cointelegraph

Who’s Afraid of Security Tokens?: STO Ecosystem Starts to Deliver on 2018 Hype
The general hype circa 2018 proclaimed security tokens as crypto’s killer app. After fell from its $20,000 peak in December 2017, some of the more revolutionary promises of cryptocurrencies had lost their luster — especially after the subsequent collapse of the altcoin market and the mayhem of initial coin offerings.
Security token offerings, or STOs, on the other hand, were billed as a more manageable, if still extreme, way of upgrading the dusty old financial systems that back equity trading. A revolution from within finance.
