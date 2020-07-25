Stephen Strasburg scratched from Saturday’s start with nerve issue

The start of the 2020 MLB season has not gone swimmingly for the defending champion Washington Nationals.

They lost a rain-shortened opener to the New York Yankees on Thursday. Star outfielder Juan Soto is also away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

We can now add another piece of bad news for Washington: Stephen Strasburg has been scratched from Saturday’s start.

Manager Dave Martinez notes that the reigning World Series MVP is dealing with a nerve issue in his hand. Strasburg is considered day-to-day.