Stephen Strasburg scratched from Saturday’s start with nerve issue

The start of the 2020 MLB season has not gone swimmingly for the defending champion Washington Nationals.
They lost a rain-shortened opener to the New York Yankees on Thursday. Star outfielder Juan Soto is also away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19.
We can now add another piece of bad news for Washington: Stephen Strasburg has been scratched from Saturday’s start.
Manager Dave Martinez notes that the reigning World Series MVP is dealing with a nerve issue in his hand. Strasburg is considered day-to-day.
The Nationals simply can’t afford for this to be a long-term injury in what is a sprint to the finish during a truncated 60-game schedule.
Prior to 2019, the three-time All-Star had not started more than 30 games in a single season since the 2014 campaign. Numerous injuries have affected his ability to play a full season in the past.
Last year saw Strasburg pitch to an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA and 1.04 WHIP while striking out a career-best 251 batters.
Set to take on the Yankees Saturday after an off-day, Erick Fedde will be the emergency starter, putting Washington is now in a less than ideal situation. Fedde, 27, pitched to a 4-2 record with a 4.50 ERA in 21 appearances (12 starts) for the Nationals last season.
He’s going to have to step up against the current iteration of the Bronx Bombers if the Nationals want to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.