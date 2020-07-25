Spanish Railway Infrastructure Threatened by Ransomware By Cointelegraph

Spanish Railway Infrastructure Threatened by Ransomware
Ransomware gang REvil stole over 800 GB of data from ADIF, the Spanish state-owned railway infrastructure manager, after a successful attack deployed on their systems.
According to El Español, the authorship of the cyberattack belongs to the well-known ransomware group after they published a post on the official darknet website of REvil on July 22, who boasted of adding another victim.
