Ashley Gold / Axios:
Source: the rescheduled House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee hearing featuring CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google will take place this Wednesday — The CEOs of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google will now testify before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday …
Source: the rescheduled House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee hearing featuring CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google will take place this Wednesday (Ashley Gold/Axios)
Ashley Gold / Axios: