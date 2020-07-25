Soulja Boy Debuts Tattoo-Less Face on Instagram

Instagram

The ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ rapper, who has been making some major lifestyle changes since his release from prison in July 2019, has removed his face tattoos.

–

There’s something different about Soulja Boy‘s appearance nowadays. The rapper, who has been keeping a low profile since his release from prison last year, has debuted his new tattoo-less face on Instagram.

The 29-year-old star, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, took to Instagram to show his major transformation. In a brief clip, he looked straight into the camera and tilted his head to the right and the left to show his now clean face. Looking proud, he gave himself a playful fist to his face.

<br />

Many people are loving Soulja’s new looks, with one leaving a comment on The Shade Room’s re-post of the video, “he looks better with them gone.” Another praised him, “he looks wayyyy younger,” while a third person added, “Wayyyyyy better.”

“Wow look a few years younger,” another similarly remarked, while someone else gushed, “He look fresh out the kitty.” Another person commented on his overall appearance, “He looks healthy! Good for him!”

There were still a few naysayers, though. “he still look like frankingstein, just younger,” one of them weighed in. Another slammed the Atlanta-born star, “He look like a Soulja Girl,” while another alleged, “He look like he on crack.”

Soulja revealed in February 2019 that he was in a process of removing his tattoos, including Gucci logo on his forehead, following the brand’s blackface scandal. “I love Gucci, man. I got a Gucci tattoo in the middle of my forehead,” he told TMZ at the time. When asked if he was going to get it removed, he responded, “I’ve already started the process. I’ve got to go back two more times. I’ve already been three times.”

Soulja, however, might have had to halt the tattoo removal process as in March 2019, he was arrested violating his probation. He was sentenced to 8 months in prison, but released after serving only three months in July.

He has since been maintaining a sober lifestyle and focusing on his new music. He has announced that his new album “King Soulja 9” will be out on July 28.