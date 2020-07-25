Sonakshi Sinha puts a full stop to cyber bullying



Sonakshi Sinha is a Dabangg in real life. The actress has always raised her voice against trolls who remain unnamed but drop comments which are not just cheap but at times even mentally very damaging. Now the actress is stepping out to put a full stop to cyber bullying.

Sonakshi Sinha has shared a video where she shares the news that she has teamed up with Mission Josh, an initiative to educate the masses about online bullying and trolling and bringing an end to this evil on social media. Sharing a video where she calls out the ‘so-called-bold,rsquo; comments by netizens who remain anonymous and share views and comments which can have hazardous effect on a person,rsquo;s life. Misusing pictures, trolling for no reason can have an adverse effect. She captions her video saying, ‘It’s time to stop the pandemic that,rsquo;s plaguing our online world- Cyber Bullying and harassment. Full Stop To Cyber Bullying is a campaign by Mission Josh, where I have teamed up with Special IGP Mr Pratap Dighavkar with an aim to create awareness and educate people about online harassment, trolls, impact on mental health of victims who have faced trolling. Ab bas, NO more online harassment!’

Have a look at her post.