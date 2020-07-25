Somalia’s parliament votes to oust PM Hassan Ali Khaire By

MOGADISHU () – Somalia’s parliament on Saturday ousted Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire by a vote of no confidence, the speaker of the house told the state news agency.

Lawmakers voted 170-8 to remove Khaire, Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman told the news agency.

“We urge Somalia’s president to appoint a new prime minister,” he was quoted as saying.

