Small plane crashes into house in Germany, killing three people By

BERLIN () – A small aircraft crashed into a residential building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said on Saturday.

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.

