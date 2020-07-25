Six former NFL players charged in health care fraud conspiracy

Six former NFL players are facing some pretty serious charges related to health care fraud.

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis, Darrell Reid, Antwan Odom, Anthony Montgomery, Tamarik Vanover and Robert McCune were charged on Friday in a superseding indictment in connection with fraudulent charges made to a health care benefit program for retired NFL players, according to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.

All six players face charges of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. Odom, Reid, Portis and Montgomery also were each charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud, Smith adds. Vanover was charged with two counts of wire and health care fraud, while McCune faces 10 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of health care fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

Portis, Vanover and McCune already were charged in 2009, though they’re now facing additional charges. The players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Plan which is supposed to help NFL players and their families by giving them tax-free reimbursements for health care costs in retirement.

The accused players submitted false, fraudulent claims totaling more than $3 million, per prosecutors.

Correll Buckhalter, James Butler, Joseph Horn, Etric Pruitt, Ceandris Brown, John Eubanks and Reche Caldwell all pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme. Brown was sentenced to a year in prison while the others are awaiting sentencing. Caldwell was shot and killed in June.