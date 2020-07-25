Simone Biles’ Ex Stacey Ervin Jr. Shades Her With Comment About ‘Better’ New GF

Instagram

This arrives after the 23-year-old gold medalist sparks rumors that she’s in a new relationship by sharing a picture of herself piggybacking her rumored boyfriend NFL star Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles and ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. apparently are moving on from each other quite easily following their breakup. A day after the 23-year-old gold medalist seemingly introduced her new boyfriend on Instagram, Stacey also hinted that he’s got himself a new lady while apparently throwing shade at Simone in the process.

In a screenshot shared by TheShadeRoom, the 26-year-old two-time U.S. national champion gymnast left a gushing comment underneath a post of a blonde girl who seems to be his new girlfriend. “Niiiiice,” so he wrote on Thursday, July 23 alongside a kissing face emoji, a fire emoji and a laughing emoji.

Fans took notice of the flirty comment as one said, “damn you moved on quickly.” Echoing the sentiment, someone else chimed in, “ikr.” Further fueling the speculations that he has found new love, Stacey responded to the fan, “when you find better you find better,” which many deemed as a jab at Simone.

<br />

Not being impressed by his comment, one fan noted, “he sounds bitter.” Someone else added, “He’s big salty, move around sir.” Considering the timing, another user thought that “he’s just mad she posted up with her new boo lol.”

This arrives after Simone sparked rumors that she’s in a new relationship with her post on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The athlete shared a picture of herself piggybacking her rumored boyfriend NFL star Jonathan Owens in addition to giving him a loving birthday shout-out.

“Happy 25th birthday,” Simone wrote in her message. “Hope this year brings you everything you want & more.”

<br />

Simone and Stacey decided to call it quits in early March. Addressing their split, Simone revealed in her August cover story for Vogue, “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it.” However, Simone didn’t seem to be regretting the decision as she noted that the breakup “was for the best.” While that marked the first time for Simone to address the split, fans first suspected that they broke up when Stacey didn’t publicly wish Simone a happy 23rd birthday on March 14.