Scratch ‘Blockchain Island,’ Malta Now Wants to Become a Digital Enclave By Cointelegraph

Scratch ‘Blockchain Island,’ Malta Now Wants to Become a Digital Enclave
The Maltese government is continuing to break away from its once-prominent blockchain agenda, as it intends to take a more holistic approach toward digital economy development.
In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Kearon Bruno, chairman of Digital Economy Think Tank, an advisory body tasked with diversifying and consolidating Malta’s economic portfolio, said:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.