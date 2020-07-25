Scratch ‘Blockchain Island,’ Malta Now Wants to Become a Digital Enclave By Cointelegraph

Scratch 'Blockchain Island,' Malta Now Wants to Become a Digital Enclave

The Maltese government is continuing to break away from its once-prominent blockchain agenda, as it intends to take a more holistic approach toward digital economy development.

In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Kearon Bruno, chairman of Digital Economy Think Tank, an advisory body tasked with diversifying and consolidating Malta’s economic portfolio, said:

