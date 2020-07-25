Samantha Cameron recommends making face masks ‘pretty and colour coordinated’

She has graced the top ten of Tatler’s Best Dressed list, is a clothes designer of note and also an ambassador for the British Fashion Council.

Now Samantha Cameron, who launched her label Cefinn three years ago, has created a face mask for a care worker charity – and recommends making them ‘pretty and colour co-ordinated’.

Speaking on the day that masks became mandatory, she said: ‘In these difficult times, a pretty face mask can be a little more uplifting to see when you are out and about. Sometimes you want or need to be a bit more colour coordinated.’

Mrs Cameron, 49, designed a £25 mask to match her cobalt Leopard Pansy print dresses after being approached by her former special adviser Isabel Spearman, who writes a newsletter The Daily Dress Edit.

She is one of five designers who created coordinating masks and dresses for the Match Your Mask campaign, raising money for The Intensive Care Society, the only organisation in the UK to support overstretched intensive care workers.

Mrs Cameron posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in Cefinn’s £390 Silk Pussy-Bow Midi Dress and matching mask.

The design is now sold out and she is considering whether to create another.

She said: ‘As it is now compulsory to wear a face mask in stores and on public transport, many people will want to stay safe and use masks that are stylish and sustainable.’