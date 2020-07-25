Ryan Dorsey Speaks Out For The First Time Since Naya Rivera’s Passing-Says Their Son Will Know “His Momma Loved Him More Than Life”

When Naya Rivera passed just a few weeks ago, friends and fans sent an outpouring of love and support to her son and the rest of her loved ones. Now, Ryan Dorsey is asking for the same, as he speaks out for the first time since her disappearance and passing.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ryan expressed just how much love he has for Naya as a person, as a partner, and as a mother. He says that no matter what, he and their son Josey will always love her.

“I’m thankful for the our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for,” Ryan says. “I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know that his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.”

He also sends a message of thanks to all of those who have reached out to him and Josey, and checked on them during this difficult time. He ends his post by reminding everyone to cherish the time you have with the people that you love.

“Time on Earth is previous and you just never know… you never know what could happen,” he says. “Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.”

Please continue to keep Ryan, and the rest of Naya’s loved ones in your prayers, Roomies.

