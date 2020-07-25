Rumor Has It Polkadot is Launching a Second Token Sale By Cointelegraph

Rumor Has It Polkadot is Launching a Second Token Sale
Persistent rumors on Polkadot channels and groups and a series of forms and NDAs to “build with Polkadot” suggest that the project may soon run a new token sale for its token, the DOT.
The purported dashboard of the upcoming sale is located at get.polkadot.network. The page appears to return an error as of press time, but screenshots obtained by Cointelegraph suggest that the sale has already begun as community members reported successfully purchasing the token.
