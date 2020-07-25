Romantic Comedy Couples With Amazing Onscreen Chemistry

1.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days:

2.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in Pretty Woman:

3.

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell in Set It Up:

4.

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail:


Also, in Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle.

5.

Amanda Peet and Ashton Kutcher in A Lot Like Love:

6.

Ramola Grai and Diego Luna in Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights:

7.

Debra Messing and Dermot Mulroney in The Wedding Date:

8.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal:

9.

Ali Wong and Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe:

10.

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake in Friends With Benefits:

11.

Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg in Palm Springs:

12.

Lily Collins and Sam Claflin in Love, Rosie:

13.

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About You:

14.

Eva Mendes and Will Smith in Hitch:

15.

Kaitlyn Dever and Diana Silvers in Booksmart:

16.

Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis in Sleeping With Other People:

17.

Anna Faris and Chris Evans in What’s Your Number?:

18.

Salma Hayek and Matthew Perry in Fools Rush In:

19.

Cher and Nicolas Cage in Moonstruck:

20.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before:

21.

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in The Holiday:


Author’s note: I would also like to make a case for Kate Winslet and Jack Black from the same film.

22.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in 13 Going On 30:

23.

Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd in Clueless:

24.

Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield in The Photograph:

25.

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes in The Princess Bride:

26.

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in The Lovebirds:

27.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally…:

28.

Constance Wu and Henry Golding in Crazy Rich Asians:

29.

Finally, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in…everything:

Who are your fave onscreen rom-com couples? Or, maybe your favorite couples from dramas? Sound off in the comments below!

