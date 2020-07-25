We are saddened to report that the entertainment industry has lost a legend, Roommates. Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88, PEOPLE can confirm.

Regis’ family tells the magazine: “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career.

Regis unfortunately passed just one month before his 89th birthday, and while his family says he died of natural causes, a source tells TMZ he suffered a heart attack at his home in Manhattan, New York.

The infamous television personality had been battling heart disease since the ’90’s, and has multiple surgeries, including triple bypass in 2007.

Regis’ resume is definitely stacked, as he was a television host for most of his adult life. In 1988, he started his career as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. He gained a new shot host in Kelly Ripa, and the duo hosted Live! with Regis and Kelly for 23 years!

Regis also served as the OG host of the game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002.

He is survived by his daughters J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin, whom he shared with his wife of 50 years, Joy Philbin. He was also a father to his daughter Amy Philbim, whom he shared with his first wife, and his son, Daniel Philbin, who died in 2014.

Please keep the family and friends impacted by this tragedy in your prayers, Roomies.

