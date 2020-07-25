Regis Philbin Dead at 88: Kelly Ripa and More Stars Pay Tribute to Legendary TV Host

Katie Couric: “Im so sad to hear this news. Beloved television host Regis Philbin died on July 24th. He was 88 years old…Sending love and strength to his family and friends. #restinpeace #regisphilbin”

Ross Mathews: “Watching #RegisPhilbin as a kid was so influential. His easy nature, story telling & uproarious sense of humor made me want to be like him. We met in the early 2000’s & told him I’d always wanted to meet him. He smiled, shook my hand & said, ‘Well now you have.’ A class act.”

Bret Michaels: “My deepest condolences go out to the family & friends of #RegisPhilbin. I had the honor of being on LIVE several times including his final week of episodes with the song #FarewellToRegis. Regis was always awesome & the best. He will be missed.”

Maria Shriver: “Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis. #ripregis #RegisPhilbin”

Billy Bush: “He never rehearsed his opening. He told the story once. Whatever happened that night by the next morning was an uproariously funny event. He was simply the best. I respected him and looked up to him more than anyone else in the biz. He was my number one. I will miss this great man, talent and friend. #halloffame #legend #RIPRegis”

Holly Robinson Peete: “Truly the end of an era.”