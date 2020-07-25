Rapper 9lokkNine Arrested on Charges of Attempted Murder With Firearm

Instagram

This isn’t his first arrest this year as the ’10 Percent’ star was taken into custody in June for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession.

9lokkNine has added another record to his long list of troubles with the law. The Florida star, whose real name is Jacquavius Dennard Smith, has been arrested on attempted murder charges, according to records from the Orange County Corrections Department.

The rapper, who is known for his hit “10 Percent”, was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. He also faces charges “for shooting into an occupied building or structure, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”

He was booked on Friday, July 24 at 6:28 P.M. in Orlando, Florida. Details of the arrest and the alleged murder attempt are scarce, but the records reveal his bond was set at $25,000.

This isn’t 9lokkNine’s first arrest this year. Back in June, he was arrested in Orlando, Florida on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession. The 20-year-old Cash Money artist was hit with 17 charges in total, including a serious allegation of third-degree grand theft of a firearm. His bond was set at $47,000 at the time.

9lokkNine’s long history of criminal record dated back when he was only a teen. At 15 years old, he was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a fellow teenager hospitalized. He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm as well as also a violation of probation for trespassing.

Later in October 2018, he was taken into custody again on several charges, including possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted delinquent, grand theft in the third degree and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.

9lokkNine is best known for his 2018 hit “10 Percent”, which has amassed 30 million plays on YouTube to date, and “223’s” with YNW Melly, which peaked at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100.