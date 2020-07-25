PSA: iCloud website and services are down for some users [Update: Fixed]

Update: Apple says the issue is now fixed and users should be able to access iCloud again. You can read the original article below.

Some users are unable to access iCloud services this afternoon. The issue affects the iCloud website as well as backup tools, calendar, and photos. Apple has confirmed the outage, but there’s no timetable for a fix.

According to Apple’s system status page, iCloud website, apps, and services are experiencing outages since 4:10 PM EST. Apple hasn’t provided an estimate of when the problem will be fixed, but the company stresses that this is affecting only some iCloud users.

Apple says:

Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.

For now, there’s no workaround for this problem, so if you’ve been affected you’ll probably have to wait until Apple fixes it. We will update this post once Apple has resolved the outages.

You can check the full status of all Apple’s online services below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: