Powerbeats Pro drop to $200 in new Best Buy sale, iPad Pro $349 off, more in today’s deals

Today’s best deals include Best Buy’s latest Apple 3-day sale, plus a Woot iPad event with deals from $300, and Satechi accessories from $32. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy’s latest Apple 3-day sale

Today Best Buy has kicked off its latest 3-day sale, discounting a selection of Apple gear, smart home accessories, and more during its Great Summer Save event. Amongst all of the deals, our top pick is the Powerbeats Pro at $200 in a variety of styles, which are available at Amazon as well as Best Buy. Down from $250, today’s offer matches the best we’ve tracked in months and is one of the lowest to date on the new colorways announced earlier this year.

Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more.

Woot iPad sale from $300

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple iPads with prices starting at $300. Our top pick is the previous-generation open-box 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB for $800. Down from its original $1,149 going rate and $900 price tag on the current-generation model, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve tracked.

This may not be Apple’s latest release, but the previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all day with up to 10-hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage Face ID. Includes a 120-day Apple warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Satechi Apple accessories from $32

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch accessories. One highlight is its USB-C Stand and Hub for Mac mini at $64. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low.

This hybrid USB-C hub and stand elevates your Mac mini off the desk with a matching aluminum design. Even though Apple’s latest entry-level desktop Mac has a pretty robust I/O selection, this accessory brings many of those ports to the front of the device. You’re looking at three USB 3.0, a single USB-C slot, SD card readers, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Sony CarPlay receivers up to $150 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (XAVAX210SXM) for $400. Typically fetching $550, today’s offer is $150 off the going rate, $50 less than our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen this year. Featuring a 6.4-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride regardless of which smartphone ecosystem you’re in. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on the road. Plus, it also supports integrating a car’s backup camera, in case you already have one or plan on upgrading down the line.

Twelve South’s AirSnap Pro Case at $32

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South AirSnap Pro Case for $32. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods Pro in a stylish twill covering and sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack and more. It’s compatible with the AirPods’ built-in wireless charging capabilities, and there’s also a cutout on the bottom for easily charging with a Lightning cable, as well.

AnyBackup is a small device with USB and microSD connections that lets you automatically back up your mobile devices with simultaneous 100W pass-through fast charging. It works with Micro SD cards with up to 2TB of storage or any USB flash drive.

