Pedestrian is killed by a van fleeing the scene of a street fight where two men were stabbed

A pedestrian has been killed after being run over by a van fleeing the scene of a street fight where two men were stabbed last night.

Police rushed to Chislehurst in south-east London at around 8.50pm following reports of men fighting near the Gordon Arms pub.

The men were rushed to hospital for treatment after paramedics found they were suffering from stab injuries – although these are not thought to be life-threatening.

Just minutes later, a male pedestrian believed to be in his thirties was killed by a van near Slades Drive half a mile away from the scene.

Met Police said the van did not stop following the collision, and was found abandoned nearby.

A spokesman said the two incidents are currently being treated as linked, while extensive cordons and road closures are in place. No arrests have been yet made.

Investigators in blue overalls set up a forensics tent on grass near to the scene of the collision and were seen working through the night.

‘Police were called at 20:52hrs on Friday, July to Belmont Road in Chislehurst following reports of men fighting,’ the spokesman said.

‘Police and London Ambulance Service attended and found two men with stab injuries. They were taken to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

‘At 20:54hrs police were alerted to a collision involving a van and a pedestrian near to Slades Drive, Chislehurst.

‘The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his thirties, died at the scene. The van did not stop at the scene and was found abandoned nearby.

‘Enquiries are in their early stages however these incidents are currently being treated as linked.

‘Extensive cordons and road closures are in place as enquiries continue. There have been no arrests.’

He urged anyone with information about either incident to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 8031 of July .