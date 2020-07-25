PC Andrew Harper’s widow ‘shocked and appalled’ after husband’s killers cleared of murder

The heartbroken widow of Pc Andrew Harper has hit out after her husband’s killers were cleared of murder.

Lissie Harper broke down in tears in court as relatives of the accused cheered when they were cleared of murder.

Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers area also said to have embraced each other as they were found not guilty of murder and convicted of manslaughter.







The Old Bailey in London heard Pc Harper was killed as he tried to catch Long and his thieving accomplices in Berkshire on August 15, 2019.

Long, 19, and his passengers Cole and Bowers, both 18, were determined to escape “at all costs” after stealing a quad bike in Berkshire.

Newlywed Pc Andrew, 28, became entangled in a tow rope attached to their Seat Toledo as he tried to apprehend them.







Long then drove off at “breakneck” speed, dragging the Thames Valley Police officer for more than a mile along country lanes before he was dislodged, having suffered horrific injuries.

Speaking outside court after the verdict, Lissie Harper said: “Andrew was taken from us on that horrendous night last year and his life was stolen and the lives of his family and friends altered forever. This crime, whatever the outcome deliberated over in court, was brutal and senseless.

“The way in which Andrew was robbed of his life we all know to be barbaric and inexplicable. I am immensely disappointed with the verdict given today.

“Andrew served in Thames Valley Police with honour. He went out night after night risking his life for the safety and the wellbeing of the innocent as all police officers do with passion.







“Ultimately he laid down his life for us all and it pains me more than I can ever explain that this has not been appreciated by the very people who should have seen his heroic and selfless duty as so many other members of the public – total strangers – clearly do.

“Myself and Andrew’s family will never come to terms with our new lives, we will never understand how such a beautiful, loving, decent human being could be dealt this fate.

“I now have my own life sentence to bear and believe me when I say it will be a lot more painful, soul destroying and painful journey than anyone facing a meagre number of years in prison will experience.







“I honestly thought I would be addressing you after a very different verdict. I had planned to talk of the beautiful future Andrew and I had before us, I expected my words to be so very different and in all honesty I am for the second in the space of one year utterly shocked and appalled.

“The decisions made in the these courts by strangers will never change the outcome that had already come to pass. For many, many agonising months we have hoped that justice would come in some way for Andrew.

“We have put our faith in the justice system and all who work within it.







“We have waited with baited breath and heavy hearts as the dedicated prosecution barristers and investigation team of Thames Valley Police officers have worked tirelessly and who we thank sincerely for all they have done, as they stood in our corner and fought to make sure these men were made to repent for their barbaric crimes.

“No verdict or sentence will ever bring my incredible, selfless and heroic husband back. The results from this trial I had hoped would bring justice but in reality make no difference to the heart-wrenching pain I will continue to feel for the rest of my life.”

The teenagers had all admitted plotting the theft and Long pleaded guilty to manslaughter but each denied knowing that Pc Harper was there.







All three were cleared of murder by an Old Bailey jury which had deliberated for more than 12 hours, but Cole and Bowers were found guilty of manslaughter.

Their defence claimed the incident was a “freak event” that none of them could have planned or foreseen.

But the prosecution said at more than 6ft and weighing 14 stone, the defendants must have been aware Pc Harper was being dragged to his death.

A reconstruction suggested that rather than stopping, Long swerved in the road to try to throw him off.

Jurors also saw dashcam footage that appeared to catch the moment Cole turned towards the officer before diving through the window of the getaway car and making good his escape.

Mr Justice Edis adjourned sentence until next Friday.







It can now be reported that Long had previously threatened to “ram” a police officer as he chatted with a police community support officer (PCSO).

In the conversation in July 2018, ruled inadmissible during the trial, Long said: “You can’t touch me now ‘cos I’ve passed my driving test and if police try to stop me I will ram them.”

Long had previous convictions for battery, being drunk and disorderly and shoplifting.







Bowers also had youth convictions including for battery, criminal damage, sexual assault, and having an offensive weapon.

All three defendants were said to be members of the travellers’ community.

Their first trial was abandoned the day the UK went into lockdown in March.

In addition to social distancing for the retrial, Mr Justice Edis had also ordered extra security measures amid fears of potential juror intimidation by supporters of the defendants, it can now be reported.

Following the verdicts, Thames Valley Police Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik said he was “delighted” to get justice for Pc Harper following a complex and challenging investigation.

He said: “The fact he was a police officer and one of our own of course, it’s paid a huge toll on all of us.

“But I’m very proud of what we’ve done.”

On the impact on the family, he said: “I don’t think you can ever imagine what Lissie has been through, all the family and all his close friends and colleagues.

“It’s just absolutely devastating for them. This whole process of the court trial, having to relive what’s happened and listen in to the grisly detail of how Andrew came to his death.”

The court had earlier heard how Pc Harper had already finished a long shift when he and his colleague Pc Andrew Shaw responded to a report of a stolen quad bike from a property in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, on the night of August 15 last year.

When they came across the thieves towing the £10,000 Honda bike in Admoor Lane, Pc Harper got out of the unmarked BMW police car and chased Cole, who had unhooked the rope.

After Cole dived into the Seat, Long made off at speeds of 42.5mph, carrying Pc Harper behind for 91 seconds.

His uniform was stripped away and he was found by colleagues unconscious and barely alive in Ufton Lane near the A4.

Despite attempts to save him, he died at the scene.







Meanwhile, another officer gave chase and a police helicopter tracked the Seat to Four Houses Corner caravan site.

Following his arrest, Long concocted a false alibi that he had been watching the racing film Fast And Furious at the travellers’ site.

But an examination of mobile phone data eventually placed all the defendants in the Seat.

Giving evidence, Long admitted being a habitual thief who had been involved in many police chases before.

On the night Pc Harper died, he said it was chaos inside the car and he ordered the radio to be turned up to drown out his passengers’ shouting.

Cole denied seeing Pc Harper or hearing him shout to him seconds before he leapt through the car window.

The defendants also denied that an axe, three crowbars, a screwdriver, metal pipe, and a pair of choppers found in the Seat were to be used as “weapons” if they were challenged while stealing the bike.