‘Outer Banks’ Gets Renewed for Second Season

Netflix hit “Outer Banks” has been picked up for a second season.

The coming-of-age drama, revolving around the tearaway teens who call the Outer Banks of North Carolina home, stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss, who will all return for the second season.

The drama premiered on 15 April and has since become one of the streaming service’s biggest global hits during the COVID-19 lockdown.