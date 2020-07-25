Oklahoma moves up season opener vs. Missouri State to Aug. 29

The Oklahoma Sooners announced on Saturday that they have moved up the date of their first game of the season.

Oklahoma and Missouri State have agreed to play on Aug. 29, which is a week earlier than they initially planned to play. The reason they bumped up the game is to allow for as much flexibility as possible regarding their season as they navigate the issues related to the coronavirus.

The Sooners have three non-conference games scheduled before their conference schedule against Big 12 teams, with each game spaced out by two weeks. They are set to play Missouri State on Aug. 29, Tennessee in Norman on Sept. 12, and at Army on Sept. 26.

The week after the Army game, Oklahoma would begin its conference schedule. The conference games are scheduled to be weekly on every Saturday for consecutive weeks.

The Sooners have been one of the most dominant programs in college football over the last two decades. Since 2000, they have only had three seasons without double-digit wins. They have gone 12-2 three seasons in a row since Lincoln Riley took over.