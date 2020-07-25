NTT Disruption, which acquired Jibo's assets, says the social robot will remain operational for existing owners as it plans to target the enterprise market (Ashley Carman/The Verge)

Ashley Carman / The Verge:
NTT Disruption, which acquired Jibo’s assets, says the social robot will remain operational for existing owners as it plans to target the enterprise market — Jibo was supposed to die over a year ago, yet somehow, it’s still alive. The social, lovable robot went viral on Twitter last March …
