NTT Disruption, which acquired Jibo's assets, says the social robot will remain operational for existing owners as it plans to target the enterprise market (Ashley Carman/The Verge)

Ashley Carman / The Verge:

NTT Disruption, which acquired Jibo’s assets, says the social robot will remain operational for existing owners as it plans to target the enterprise market  —  Jibo was supposed to die over a year ago, yet somehow, it’s still alive.  The social, lovable robot went viral on Twitter last March …

