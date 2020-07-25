NRL news, Manly’s Daly Cherry-Evans claims top spot on NRL’s rich list

In a two-part series, The Daily Telegraph has released a full list of players who earn the top 100 salaries in the NRL. Today they released 50-1, and in the process, the game’s highest earners have been revealed.

Queensland and Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans is officially the highest-paid player in the NRL, commanding a whopping $1.25 million-a-season. But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the playmaker.

Since signing the richest deal in the game’s history – a $10 million eight-year contract with the Sea Eagles in 2015 – Cherry-Evans has had to work hard at rebuilding his reputation.

Famously reneging on the Titans who he had signed with months earlier, the skipper became the subject of abuse around the game for deciding to leave his home state in the lurch at the eleventh hour and remain in Sydney.

Daly Cherry-Evans (Getty)

Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt comes in as the game’s second-highest earner, raking in $1.2 million-a-season.

Currently midway through a six-year $6 million deal with St George, Hunt is also no stranger to the scrutiny of the NRL spotlight.

Signed from the Broncos in an astronomical deal in 2018, Hunt has largely struggled to become the on-field general he was brought in to be.

Instead, the half-back has enjoyed little success with the Red V and has this season been shifted to hooker in a move that has to some extent reignited his game but forced first-choice dummy-half and Dragons skipper Cameron McInnes to lock.

Ben Hunt (Getty)

2018 Dally M medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck rounds out the top three of the NRL’s highest paid, earning a cool $1.1 million at the Warriors.

The Kiwi franchise went all out in 2016 when they managed to do the impossible and lure the fullback away from the Roosters who had tabled an $800,000 deal to stay in Bondi.

While the Warriors haven’t nearly enjoyed nearly the same success as the Roosters in recent years, RTS is widely considered one of the game’s week-to-week best performers with the Warriors, and was awarded the 2018 Dally M medal for his efforts.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. (Getty)

Fourth and Fifth on the list are the more questionable contracts of Ash Taylor and Kieran Foran, respectively. Taylor has struggled with the scrutiny of his $1.025 million deal since it was thrust upon him by the Titans in 2017 in a panic bid to fend off a Broncos coup.

Foran, a premiership winner with Manly in 2011 has been cruelled by injury since his $1 million-a-season move to the Bulldogs. 2020 will see the playmaker see out the final year of his contract at Canterbury as the club sets about a monster roster rebuild.